Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters’ Salsa can now be found on shelves in large supermarkets in large stores in Texas and Louisiana.
Albertsons’ Southern Division, which includes Randalls stores in the Houston and Austin areas and Tom Thumb stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is now carrying the company’s five flavors — fiesta, original, jalapeno, honey and verde. The southern division is made up of 165 stores, said 2 Sisters’ Salsa president Denise Ramon.
“With the recent expansion of our salsa on all Albertsons Southern shelves, this will certainly play a huge role in sales,” she said. “Our loyal customer base in these banners will continue to benefit from these additional product lines."
2 Sisters’ Salsa recently unveiled its 12,000-square-foot warehouse expansion in December and is expected to sell over 1.5 million jars of salsa this year.