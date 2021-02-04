Only 3% of the U.S. population actually donates blood despite most everyone is eligible to do so, said Dr. Courtney Hopkins, senior chief medical officer with Vitalant Blood Services.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Hopkins noted how some people who give are turned away due to low hemoglobin counts. Swift recounted how she tried twice to donate blood but was not qualified because of low hemoglobin.
You can listen to their conversation here.
About 70 percent of the body’s iron is found in the red blood cells of your blood called hemoglobin and in muscle cells called myoglobin. Hemoglobin is essential for transferring oxygen in your blood from the lungs to the tissues.
Blood is not actually tested for iron but for the hemoglobin, which contains the red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout your body. When someone donates a unit of blood, their body loses about 250 milligrams of iron in that one unit donation, she said, and Vitalant wants those who donate to leave healthy and whole.
Iron deficiency is a common reason someone would have a low hemoglobin count but not the only reason. You can increase your hemoglobin levels by eating a healthy, low-fat meal prior to your blood donation, in addition to ingesting a salty snack immediately prior to showing up for your donation.