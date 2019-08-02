The Grand 14 Theatre, 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road, will open a daiquiri bar by the end of the month, theater officials announced.
The theater will use existing space on the side of the current concession stand to give the new "Daq Shack" around 20 feet of bar space, said Ron Krueger, chief operating officer for the New Orleans-based Southern Theaters, which owns the five Grand Theatres in Louisiana along with seven others across the South.
The bar will serve daiquiris and themed alcoholic beverages to accompany the different big movies they have in the theater. The company was granted a building permit for $22,675 this week.
"We had such great success with the Daq Shack at the Johnston Street location," Krueger said. "The concept was working well for us. So we wanted to expand that to the (other theater)."
The theater will not add staff, he said, but will train some of its existing staff since theater is entering its slow season following the summer blockbuster season. More staff may be hired near the end of the year.