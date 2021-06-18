With one referring to it as “the people’s plan,” the master plan for the downtown Opelousas could be one that creates a vibrant heart of the city if city officials work together to make it happen, officials said Thursday.

City leaders joined members of the city’s Downtown Development District during its meeting to present the ODDD’s master plan, a 135-page blueprint for long-term development compiled by the Baton Rouge-based Center for Planning Excellence along with public input over meetings dating back to over a year ago.

The plan consists of a vision for downtown, overall recommendations and five sub-districts for the areas along U.S. 190 from I-49 west and a section running north and south along Union Street.

Click here to read the 135-page document on downtown Opelousas Read the 135-page master plan that lays out the future growth for downtown Opelousas.

“We’ve worked in a lot of places across Louisiana, and the culture, the opportunities and the spirit here has been really, really inspiring,” said Camille Manning-Broome, CPEX president and CEO. “We’ve worked with mayors, leaders and stakeholders and created some plans, and some of those plans get implemented. And some don’t move as far. If you want this vision to become a reality, it’s going to take this group coming together, making that commitment and building partnerships.”

The vision calls for making Opelousas “one of the best small cities in Louisiana and a model for downtown revitalization.” It calls for the downtown area to be “walkable and vibrant, reflecting its rich culture and history.”

The subdistricts break down the area according to its specialty:

The downtown mixed used core subdistrict, which include many of the governmental buildings downtown and other high density structures.

The innovation subdistrict, which is an area surrounding the South Louisiana Community College’s T.H. Harris campus.

The commercial corridor subdistrict, the areas along Landry and Vine streets on the city’s west side that will promote the reuse and redevelopment of the vacant or underutilized buildings.

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana We'll keep you posted on the Acadiana economy. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The highway commercial subdistrict, which lies along I-49 and serves as a gateway into the city for motorists.

The neighborhood and community services subdistrict, which promotes neighborhoods supported by shared public spaces and makes up most of the district.

While the plan is a long-range approach to downtown, CPEX officials urged the city’s ODDD board members to act quickly on some aspects to get more public buy-in. The first could be establishing an implementation task force and appoint a lead entity with implementing the plan.

Thursday’s meeting was the first presentation of the plan, which will go eventually go before the city council for final review and approval.

“We know we need to move forward. Now the work begins,” ODDD board chair Lena Charles said. “Now we have to buckle down and work together. Improvement is on us. Now that we have a plan, we have to work together to make sure that plan is successful.”

The plan follows the series of public meetings where the public offered what they thought were the city’s most pressing needs: the poor condition of the roads, sidewalks, parking areas and utilities in the city. But they also identified the city’s strengths, listing the city’s downtown buildings and their potential for redevelopment atop the list.

The city’s population has dropped 30% since 2000, data shows, while the population of St. Landry Parish dropped only 6% in that time. Poverty remains a hurdle in Opelousas with the median household income in 2019 at $22,646, well below the state’s $49,469.

Having a unified plan will make it easier for the city to seek state state and federal funding for projects, Manning-Broome noted, when the effort is according to the plan that’s the result of citizens working together.

“I would call this the people’s plan,” Manning-Broome said. “We had an enormous amount of public input, and (the) residents came together. They participated in a lot of activities, voicing what they want to see in the future of Opelousas. That’s what’s in this document today.”