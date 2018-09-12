Lafayette Habitat for Humanity will host a home dedication in honor of the White family purchasing their new home in east Lafayette off Pinhook Road.
The home is the 12th for the Lafayette group, and they will celebrate along with owner Shermica White at 5:30 p.m. Thursday off Theriot Street in the McComb-Veazey neighborhood. White, a single parent, said she had always thought that owning a home would be out of her reach.
“The most rewarding part of this journey is knowing that we will have something to call our own, something that we put so much work into," she said.
As part of the Habitat process, qualified homebuyers partner with Habitat to help build their homes by putting in more than 300 hours of sweat equity. They then purchase their houses with an affordable mortgage financed by Habitat, and payments are then recycled to build more homes.
