St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has named Gina McCoy as chief risk officer, Dena Richard as accounting manager and Leslie Olinger as credit manager.

McCoy was senior vice president of retail services, compliance and technology for Pedestal Bank and previously the chief operations officer for Tri Parish Bank. She is a graduate of LSU’s Graduate School of Banking and the University of Chicago’s School of Bank Audit and Risk.

Richard, a certified public accountant, was vice president and assistant controller for IberiaBank. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Olinger served as vice president in several key roles at Midsouth Bank, including consumer credit manager for the past decade. She holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and bachelor’s degree in finance from LSU.

The Homestead, founded in 1922, has five branches in Opelousas, Eunice, Port Barre and Carencro.

Investar Bank National Association promoted Robert Lott to chief lending officer for its western Louisiana division, which includes the commercial and industrial banking division.

Lott has nearly 40 years of banking experience, which includes a C&I background. Lott also will continue to help develop business across the western region of Louisiana while also assisting those markets with loan structuring as well as monitoring the existing loan portfolio.