Tony Chachere didn't create his iconic Creole seasoning until after he retired at the age of 65.
The Opelousas sportsman and chef was known fondly as the "Ole Master" of Louisiana cooking when he wrote and published "Tony Chachere's Cajun Country Cookbook" in 1972. He sold 10,000 copies from the back of his station wagon in a few weeks, but there was one recipe in the cookbook his fans continuously asked him to to sell — his signature blend of seasonings.
And as an answer to the persistent question, Tony Chachere's famous Creole seasoning was born.
The seasoning — and the Creole cuisine company it inspired — turn 50 this year. The family-owned Opelousas business announced Wednesday that it's selling a commemorative anniversary can of the original Creole seasoning.
“What started as my great-grandfather’s life-long dream has now become a devoted mission for four generations of the Chachere family,” said Celeste Chachere, marketing director for Tony Chachere's, in a statement. “Making the flavors of his beloved Cajun and Creole cuisine accessible to the world beyond Louisiana is what Mr. Tony was most passionate about, and we are continually looking for new ways to bring more flavor to every meal people eat, just as he always dreamed.”
Tony Chachere was known as the "Ole Master" of Creole cuisine by friends and family long before selling his signature seasoning. He often said to loved ones while cooking, "Tonight, I'm gonna make 'em cry."
In 1995, Tony Chachere was honored as the first inductee into the Louisiana Chefs Hall of Fame. He died one week later, just three months shy of his 90th birthday. The Chachere family continued his legacy after his death.
Today, multiple generations of the Chachere family operate his company in a 150,000-square-foot facility that has more than 100 full-time employees.
Tony Chachere's seasoning has been used in dozens of cookbooks and has even been featured in a few movies.
In addition to seasoning blends, Tony Chachere's offers a line of marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and other culinary products.
The commemorative 50th anniversary cans of Tony's original Creole seasoning can be ordered at tonychachere.com.