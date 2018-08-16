Conrad Industries, Inc. posted higher net income of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.4 million in the same period in 2017.
Earnings per share in the second quarter were 94 cents per diluted share, up from 27 cents the year before. For the six months ending June 30, 2018, the firm had net income of $5.3 million. The results included $7.5 million from the Deepwater Horizon court-supervised settlement.
The Morgan City-based shipbuilder added $39.8 million of backlog to its new construction segment, up sharply from the first six months of 2017.