Darrell Domangue remembers the hurricane that ripped apart his home and his livelihood in vivid scenes as if watching a movie.
That's partially due to gaps in his memory caused by injuries he suffered while riding out Hurricane Ida on his 36-foot, steel hull boat in the Terrebonne Parish fishing village of Cocodrie.
Domangue, 56, remembers watching the two houses on either side of his own literally fly away as the Category 4 storm stalled over the coastal community and ripped structures from pilings. Later, a different house floating down the bayou slammed into his fishing boat, instantly snapping the ropes tying it to shore and flipping it with Domangue trapped in the cabin. Domangue remembers taking in four "breaths of water" and giving up.
"I said, 'Wow, this is how it's going to end right here. I ain't going to make it,’” Domangue said.
The next thing he remembers is holding onto a plastic container as he floated down the Bayou Petit Caillou when a piece of debris hit him hard in the back of the head. Then he was sitting on top of a four-wheeler tire, bleeding from both ears, as debris continued slamming into him. And finally, he found his way back to his "soaking wet, no roof" house and fell asleep in a sopping wet bed. He would eventually wake up in a puddle of his own blood and find his way to a shed where three other fishers in a similar predicament had taken refuge, coming across an alligator along the way. The four men were rescued after calling for help on the one phone that hadn't been lost in the bayou.
On Friday, more than two weeks after the Aug. 29 hurricane, Domangue examined his destroyed boat, trying to determine how he escaped from the cabin after it capsized. He found a small, shattered window in the cabin that he's still convinced he didn't fit through.
"There's no way on God's green earth that I can fit through that little bitty crack," Domangue said. "And the other window's still closed."
Evacuation orders mean little to commercial fishers like Domangue who rely on Louisiana's coast to earn a living. They're no stranger to strong storms, and they often choose to ride out hurricanes on their boats in an attempt to protect their livelihoods at a time when rising insurance costs often outweigh the compensation they can provide in the aftermath of a disaster.
Domangue, a shrimper and crabber who also operates a bait shop, comes from a long line of commercial fishers. His family's modest home, which was ripped wide open by Ida, has survived countless hurricanes in the 120 years since his grandfather built it.
"I was just trying to save every little thing I could and ended up losing it anyway," Domangue said. "It's hard to leave when you got nothing else. I know other people will say it's just material things, but to us poor people, the material things is all we got besides one another. That's our living."
Domangue didn't have insurance on his home, boat or bait shop.
He, his wife and his 13-year-old daughter are staying with family in Houma until they can rebuild. Domangue didn't seek medical care for his injuries after the storm, partially because of transportation limitations and partially because of overcrowding and damage to the few hospitals in the region.
"I have nothing to fall back on, and I have no education," Domangue said. "I don't think a minimum wage job is going to help me rebuild my house. I'm going to have to find some way, some how. If anyone gives me anything, I'm putting it all back into my boat. My boat can build my house. That's all I know how to do is work for what I want."
Domangue is just one of the commercial fishers who is struggling to navigate life after Hurricane Ida.
Even those who managed to save their boats and protect their homes from Ida's destructive winds will still be out of work for several months due to the storm's impact to the natural habitat and the infrastructure that supports the fishing industry.
"We going to be out probably for the rest of the year, if not longer," said Shaun Lirette, a shrimper based in the nearby community of Chauvin. "There's so much debris in the water, we're not going to be able to get out for a while."
Lirette, 40, rode out the storm with about 15 people on his 60-foot, steel hull boat he estimates is worth $500,000. The boat survived the storm better than his house, which had the roof ripped off.
"The boat's made out of steel. That's why we stay on it during hurricanes," Lirette said. "But this one was worse than any other. Way worse. I wasn't afraid of being on the boat. I was just worried about the windows blowing out."
Even though he'll be able to return to work sooner than those who lost everything, Lirette estimates he'll take a $100,000 hit to his business.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, called for the Department of Commerce to declare a fishery disaster because of Ida's impact to both biological resources and fishery infrastructure. Such a declaration would provide targeted relief to one of the most impacted sectors of Louisiana's economy, with funds aiding in recovery for commercial and recreational fishers.
"Fishing is a way of life and equally an integral part of our state's economy," Graves wrote in his Sept. 7 letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
"High winds, heavy rains and storm surges resulted in the destruction of fisheries infrastructure, vessels, ice houses, shrimp sheds, marinas, processing facilities, gear, a loss of catch and many other impacts. Low dissolved-oxygen conditions resulting in fish kills have already been observed and the habitat destruction is immeasurable."
More seafood is harvested offshore and brought to land in Louisiana than any other state in the contiguous United States, according to the Louisiana Seafood Marketing and Promotion Board. Louisiana fishers harvest more than 1 million total pounds of seafood per year out of the 3.6 billion pounds landed per year across the country's mainland. Louisiana's offshore seafood catch is more than that of the next three top-producing states combined.
About 41% of seafood landed in the United States comes through the Gulf, and 71% of that seafood comes through Louisiana, according to the marketing organization.
Although most national attention has been on New Orleans in the aftermath of Ida, the hurricane's impact to coastal fishing communities will ripple across the state and country.
"What's often lost to people who are New Orleans residents is how much Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes actually contribute to their economy," said Louisiana Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma. "I think they think it's the other way around — and I'm not saying they don't contribute — but they have these big, famous restaurants that are predominantly selling what's caught in Terrebonne Parish or Lafourche Parish or Plaquemines Parish. These coastal parishes make up the bulk of the seafood not just for New Orleans but really for the United States. Even Maryland crabcakes are supplemented by Louisiana crabs."
Ty Trosclair, who operates a charter fishing business out of Cocodrie, said he expects to be out of work until at least next summer.
"We boost the local economy down here," Trosclair said. "We've never had damage like this from a hurricane."
Trosclair, 40, left the Cocodrie area ahead of Ida's arrival and returned after the storm to find that a tidal surge had flipped his $135,000 boat and left it on top of a nearby levee. As he cleaned up his family's property in the aftermath, he had no way to retrieve his boat and decided to let his insurance company handle the recovery.
His parents operate Cecil Lapeyrouse Grocery, a 107-year-old business named to the National Registry of Historic Places earlier this year. The grocery store, which is popular among fishers and tourists, took on 2 feet of floodwater during Hurricane Ida.
"We've only flooded once before, in 1926, but at that time, they didn't name them. It was just a serious hurricane," said Cecil Lapeyrouse. "Then Ida comes and everything's in shambles, everything's blown everywhere."
Even without damage to the store or their home, the Lapeyrouses would likely have taken a huge hit to their livelihood due to the widespread destruction of fishing camps and homes in the area.
Many of the community's permanent residents have temporarily relocated, and the vast majority of those who have camps in the area won't be able to use them for at least a few months. Still, those who are returning to salvage what's left are eagerly anticipating the store's return.
"We must have gotten 10 calls within a week of Ida when the phones barely work," said Etta Lapeyrouse, Cecil's wife. "And they leave me a voicemail: 'When you going to reopen the store?' They want it open, and we want it open. We're going to reopen it if we can get it all cleaned, but that mud is something."
State Rep. Zee Zeringue, R-Houma, whose district also covers Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, said those who benefit from Louisiana's seafood industry are often the first to question why commercial fishers don't move away after a major hurricane.
"There's no other contiguous state that produces more seafood in terms of dollar value and poundage," Zeringue said. "And to produce that seafood, you have to live along the coast. People aren't driving from Baton Rouge to go fish shrimp and oysters and all of that, so that's why it's so important we talk about the effects, the unintended consequences when flood insurance and all of these other things are so high people can't afford it. That has ramifications down the line."
Melissa and Kimothy Guy, who live in the same coastal fishing village as Domangue, continue to salvage what's left of their home and boat with help from neighbors and volunteers.
"Our little community, our area where we live at, we have to take care of ourselves and fend for ourselves because nobody else do," said Melissa Guy.
A week ago, a group helped them turn over their 55-foot steel hull boat that capsized with Kimothy Guy inside during Hurricane Ida.
Although she evacuated during Ida, her husband stayed behind on his fishing boat in an attempt to save his livelihood. He and Domangue, along with two other fishers in the area, managed to escape from their destroyed boats and ride the storm out together in a shed as the hurricane raged on.
Like, Domangue, Kimothy Guy has no intention of leaving the devastation and destruction behind and starting somewhere new.
"I ain't got no choice. I have to stay," Guy said. "That's all I ever did all my life, commercial fish. That's what I do for a living. I'm a water person. I need the water to survive."