The Worthmore Five and Dime store, which first opened in downtown Rayne over 80 years ago, will close, the owners announced.
The longtime store, 100 W. Louisiana Ave., announced the decision in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. The store opened in 1936 by Dave Rosenbaum, who passed the store to two of his employees, Effie and Ike Hanks, after his death, according to a KATC report.
The grandchildren now own the store.
"It is with sadness and a heavy heart that we announce that we will be closing the store after over 80 years in business," the post read. "We would like to thank the people of Rayne and the surrounding areas for the years of support."
Among other things, the store is known for having a cash register original to the store that registers purchases of $9.99 and under.