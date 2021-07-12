A real estate company that specializes in properties adjacent to Walmart Supercenters bought a the shopping center next to the Pinhook Road store.
MRP Capital Group of St. Louis purchased the three-acre, 37,000-square-foot Pinhook Plaza from Michigan-based Schostak Brothers & Co. for $4.43 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. Pinhook Plaza consists of two buildings on northern corner of the Walmart parking lot.
MRP recently closed its $105 million fund that was used to purchases 42 properties that features nearly 1 million square feet of space across 23 states, company officials announced. It was created solely to acquire retail centers next to high-performing Walmart Supercenters in small towns across the country, and the company now owns and manages 64 shopping centers across the country.
“We are beyond excited to close this fund as we scale an investment strategy that we’ve been solely focused on for the last six-plus years,” CEO and partner Joe McClary said. “We’re most proud that we’ve been able to do so in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside our longtime investors and new relationships.”