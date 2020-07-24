Work is continuing on the Super 1 Foods-anchored development north of the Louisiana Avenue exit on Interstate 10 that was announced years ago.

The 42-acre project was granted a preliminary plat approval Monday by the city planning commission for the development, which includes the Super 1 and other retailers.

Electrical work on the development should be complete by September, engineer Paul Miers wrote in a letter to the commission. Sewer, water, street and drainage work has been completed.

A rendering of the 15-lot development show the frontage road, to be called Upper Lafayette Parkway, will connect Louisiana Avenue to Pont Des Mouton Road just west of Shadow Bluff Drive.

A timetable on construction of the Super 1 is unknown. Brookshire Grocery Company, Super 1’s parent company, declined comment on the development, which was first announced in 2014.

“We are dedicated to our customers and proud to be part of the Lafayette community,” a company spokesman said.

An extra penny sales tax has been in place for several years at the Louisiana Avenue/I-10 interchange, where the revenue paid for about $9 million in roadwork, drainage improvements and other upgrades as part of a deal to attract the Target-anchored development southwest of the interchange, according to earlier reports.

Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville. The lease on its store on the Evangeline Thruway is up for renewal next year, land records show, but the Brookshire spokesman said the company will renew the lease.

Brookshire bought the Louisiana Avenue property in 2015 for $1.65 million, records show.