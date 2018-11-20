A website made for Acadiana's artisan crafters that will support seven local charities and nonprofits will launch Monday.
Shop337.com will carry work from local artisans in their own store on the website to allow them another venue to sell their wares. It will feature items varying from religious goods, blackberry jam and handmade furniture will all be for sale.
Tim Rinaldi, founder and president of shop337.com, calls the site an Etsy solely for Acadiana.
"Acadiana has so many talented artisans that could use a centralize place to show off and sell their crafts," he said. "I like to think of Shop337 as an online farmers market for Acadiana."
Rinaldi, who is involved in mission work to Honduras and helped start the medical mission with Sacred Heart of Broussard, said site will also donate 1 percent of every purchase to a local charity or nonprofit of the customer's choice. More can be donated upon request.
Twenty-six local artisans and seven local charities have come on board with Shop337, including Acadiana Animal Aid, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Healing House, Miles Perret Cancer Center Services, New Hope, United Way of Acadiana and the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.
With each sale, sellers keep 94 percent of their sales, the charities get 1 percent, Shop377 gets 2 percent and credit card processing fees take up the remaining 2 percent. Rinaldi said he tried to keep the website's cut as low as possible as he wanted to attract as many artisans with a platform that gave them the biggest share of profit, which in turn would help the mission of supporting local nonprofits.
"This is a mission in Acadiana" he said. "Both to support local artisans and their great work and the other part of the mission is to get more awareness and support for local charities and nonprofits. Acadiana has so much local pride. This is a way to give everyone quick access to our local artisans and see the great work their doing while also supporting the work of our great local nonprofits."