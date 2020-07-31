New commercial

HOSPITAL: 105 St. Christopher St., Lafayette; Hospice of Acadiana, owner; Kacee Thompson, applicant; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor; $2,020,000.

Commercial alterations/repairs

SALON/SPA: 1009 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Refined Oak, Kelsey and Brock Leblanc, owner; Don J. O'rourke, applicant; Gerald Hebert Construction, contractor; $18,000.

INDUSTRIAL: 1503 W. Willow St., Lafayette; Lafayette Property Holdings LLC, owner; website error prevented access to additional information; $175,000.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 1300 Verot School Road, C and D, Lafayette; Rick Thibodeaux, owner; description, health clinic/I Med; Glenn Jumonville Jr., applicant; self, contractor; $38,000.

OTHER: 1020 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Bert Istre, owner and contractor; description, renovations; Angelizue Hernandez, applicant; $20,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 100 Asma Blvd., Lafayette; Holleman & Kenney LLC, owner; description, existing office building walkway enclosure; D & B Architecture, applicant: Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $250,000.

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 4432 Johnston St., Lafayette; Gleason Minnard LLC, owner; TMR Construction Inc., applicant and contractor; $45,000.

New houses

308 Everett Riddge, Lafayette; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $405,000.

104 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

205 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.

200 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.

502 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.

102 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.

104 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $283,500.

106 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.

108 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $310,500.

110 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.

112 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.

115 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.

303 Durke Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.

205 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $261,000.

112 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.

117 Ward St., Youngsville; Bcs Builders LLC; $378,000.

211 Gerald Drive, Lafayette; Tariq Mehmood; $306,000.

106 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $247,500.

218 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $261,000.

301 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $252,000.

308 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

202 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.

305 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.

402 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

109 Hewitt Way, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $520,448.

108 Hulin Road, Brousard; Imperial Services LLC; $261,874.

401 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.

107 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.

109 Alsway, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $405,966.

203 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Tommy Pullig LLC; $280,514.

210 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $210,571.

221 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $219,809.

229 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $226,407.

239 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $226,407.

213 Ivory Palm Way, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $207,000.

305 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $240,000.

212 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $211,000

