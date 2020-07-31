New commercial
HOSPITAL: 105 St. Christopher St., Lafayette; Hospice of Acadiana, owner; Kacee Thompson, applicant; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor; $2,020,000.
Commercial alterations/repairs
SALON/SPA: 1009 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Refined Oak, Kelsey and Brock Leblanc, owner; Don J. O'rourke, applicant; Gerald Hebert Construction, contractor; $18,000.
INDUSTRIAL: 1503 W. Willow St., Lafayette; Lafayette Property Holdings LLC, owner; website error prevented access to additional information; $175,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1300 Verot School Road, C and D, Lafayette; Rick Thibodeaux, owner; description, health clinic/I Med; Glenn Jumonville Jr., applicant; self, contractor; $38,000.
OTHER: 1020 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Bert Istre, owner and contractor; description, renovations; Angelizue Hernandez, applicant; $20,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 100 Asma Blvd., Lafayette; Holleman & Kenney LLC, owner; description, existing office building walkway enclosure; D & B Architecture, applicant: Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $250,000.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 4432 Johnston St., Lafayette; Gleason Minnard LLC, owner; TMR Construction Inc., applicant and contractor; $45,000.
New houses
308 Everett Riddge, Lafayette; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $405,000.
104 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
205 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.
200 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.
502 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
102 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
104 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $283,500.
106 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.
108 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $310,500.
110 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
112 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.
115 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.
303 Durke Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.
205 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $261,000.
112 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.
117 Ward St., Youngsville; Bcs Builders LLC; $378,000.
211 Gerald Drive, Lafayette; Tariq Mehmood; $306,000.
106 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $247,500.
218 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $261,000.
301 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $252,000.
308 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
202 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
305 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.
402 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
109 Hewitt Way, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $520,448.
108 Hulin Road, Brousard; Imperial Services LLC; $261,874.
401 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.
107 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.
109 Alsway, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $405,966.
203 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Tommy Pullig LLC; $280,514.
210 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $210,571.
221 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $219,809.
229 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $226,407.
239 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $226,407.
213 Ivory Palm Way, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $207,000.
305 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $240,000.
212 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $211,000