David Joseph - U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
US. attorney David Joseph is passionate about breaking the cycle of violence in Louisiana and protecting people from the growing number of scams out there.
Joseph spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Joseph serves as U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, which encompasses 42 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. His office works on cases involving white-collar crime, public corruption, as well as cases referred by the FBI, ATF, DEA, Homeland Security, and the IRS.
He previously served as an assistant U. S. Attorney and was assigned financial crime cases and those involving long-term investigations. As a member of the National Guard, he was called up during the Iraq War and served three years as an Officer in the JAG Corps. He also worked with the FDIC after the market crash in 2008 when many banks failed; his work included prosecuting directors and officers of banks that failed due to high-risk, imprudent lending practices which caused the loss of investors’ money.
“When the tide goes out, you see who’s not wearing their bathing suit," he told Swift.
With Louisiana having the highest homicide rate in the U.S., Joseph is also focused on trying to reduce the violent crime rate. Even if you “took New Orleans out of the state,” he said, Louisiana would still have the highest homicide rate.
Acadiana Business Today: What are some of the up-and-coming food items made in Acadiana? Here are five products and the compelling stories behind them; Hulin Health CEO and founder Clayt Hulin: Company's success in smaller communities fueling its rapid growth
Troy “Primo” Primeaux has evolved from rock band member to nursing student to growing the fourth-hottest pepper in the world.
Made in Acadiana: Now that Walmart stores are carrying Ice Bites, sales of the snow cone in a pouch have soared
Will Davis had already gotten a big break. His snow cone in a pouch, Ice Bites, first hit the shelves of the Albertson’s in Broussard, and the…
Lisa Deshotel knew she had a good product on her hands. But what to call it?
How I Got Here with Hulin Health CEO and founder Clayt Hulin: Company's success in smaller communities fueling its rapid growth
Clayt Hulin is founder and CEO of Hulin Health, an Acadiana-based urgent care provider that is rapidly growing in Louisiana with nine SouthSta…