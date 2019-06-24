David Joseph - U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

US. attorney David Joseph is passionate about breaking the cycle of violence in Louisiana and protecting people from the growing number of scams out there.

Joseph spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Joseph serves as U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, which encompasses 42 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. His office works on cases involving white-collar crime, public corruption, as well as cases referred by the FBI, ATF, DEA, Homeland Security, and the IRS.

He previously served as an assistant U. S. Attorney and was assigned financial crime cases and those involving long-term investigations. As a member of the National Guard, he was called up during the Iraq War and served three years as an Officer in the JAG Corps. He also worked with the FDIC after the market crash in 2008 when many banks failed; his work included prosecuting directors and officers of banks that failed due to high-risk, imprudent lending practices which caused the loss of investors’ money.

“When the tide goes out, you see who’s not wearing their bathing suit," he told Swift.

With Louisiana having the highest homicide rate in the U.S., Joseph is also focused on trying to reduce the violent crime rate. Even if you “took New Orleans out of the state,” he said, Louisiana would still have the highest homicide rate.