United Way of Acadiana has named Angelle Judice Adams as director of resource development.
Adams has more than 18 years of service in the Acadiana region and has championed major initiatives in the community through professional and civic positions, including 16 years of service with the Junior League of Lafayette. She will be responsible for fundraising and donor cultivation, working closely with individuals and companies on workplace giving and supporting the work of United Way in Acadiana.
Louisiana Society for Human Resource Management has elected as state council director Sandy Michelet, director of human resources at Sparkhound LLC in Baton Rouge.
Other officers and directors are assistant state director Karen Breaux, human resources director at Postlethwaite & Netterville in Baton Rouge; Treasurer Timothy A. Kelly, regional HR business partner at Flowers Baking Co. of New Orleans; secretary Tessa Brown, HR manager at CCI Piping Systems in Breaux Bridge; past state director/state conference Co-chair Gena Champagne, franchise owner of Spherion Staffing in New Orleans; at-Large membership director Kristy D. Touchet, vice president/HR director at Home Bank in Lafayette; legislative activities director Jay Stovall, a partner at Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP in Baton Rouge; District Director I for Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria, Chip Strode, HR manager at Securitas Inc. in West Monroe; district director II for Houma, New Orleans and the north shore, Kelly Huben, director of operations and HR at MS Benbow & Associates in Metairie; District director III for Lafayette, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge, Rebecca Briley, vice president of human resources at EFCU Financial Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge.
Chapter presidents on the state council are Damona Barnes, human resources director at Warren Easton Charter High School, New Orleans; Katrina Branson, HR consultant and owner of HR Navigation LLC, northeast Louisiana; Jody Hammett, owner and consultant at Hammett Resources, greater Baton Rouge; Britney Ratcliff, HR specialist at Metro Aviation Inc. in Shreveport-Bossier City, northwest Louisiana; Desiree Prevost, HR manager at Lafayette General, Acadiana; Rose Wilczewski, HR specialist at Boise Cascade, central Louisiana; Marcela Allemand, HR director at NVI LLC in Gray, Bayou chapter; Ashley Ortego, human resources at Packaging Corporation of America, Calcasieu; Cecelia Bourdreaux, HR director at Stoa Group in Hammond, north shore chapter.