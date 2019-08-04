Hugh Fisher, senior vice president, wealth management and financial adviser, in the UBS Financial Services Inc. Lafayette and Naples, Florida, branch offices has been named to the firm's 2019 Presidents Council list of top financial advisers.
The council recognizes top-producing advisers across UBS Wealth Management USA and also recognizes their commitment to clients and contributions to the firm. Fisher joined UBS in 2008 and has been named to the council eight times. He is a member of UBS 360 Wealth Management and has over 24 years' experience in the financial services industry. Fisher completed his bachelor's degree in economics at McNeese State University and started his own company out of school in the retail industry.