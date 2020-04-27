Seventeen Domino's locations in Acadiana will donate 3,400 pizzas in their communities this week as part of a nationwide effort during the coronavirus pandemic.

The locations, owned by franchisee Glenn Mueller and Gulfport, Mississippi-based RPM Pizza, will each donate 200 pizzas so that front line employees at hospitals, medical centers, health departments and grocery stores can enjoy a pizza.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” Mueller said. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Domino’s stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas across their communities.