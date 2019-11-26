Lafayette-based businesses J.P. Oil Company and Excelerant were among the 100 businesses honored as part of this year's LSU 100 fastest-growing company list.

The LSU 100 fastest growing list and Roaring 10 list of those with the highest revenue recognize LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses based on submissions of confidential financial results by companies.

J.P. Oil, 1604 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 300, also made the Roaring 10 list. It is led by president and CEO Chris M. Van Way, a 1984 graduate with a degree in petroleum engineering, according to the company bio. After graduation he worked with his father, James P. Van Way, in the various family-owned businesses.

He was named manager and chief operating officer when the company was formed. He was named president and CEO in 1989.

Excelerant, 343 Doucet Road, is a leadership development and human resources consulting company based co-founded by Elise Bouchner and Christina Harper Olivier.

Others to make the top 100 were Cane River Pecan Co. of New Iberia, Gulfgate Construction of Lafayette and LaBorde Therapy Center of Lafayette,

The full ranked LSU 100 list, determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period, is: Secure Shredding and Recycling, Baton Rouge, 1; Emergent Method, Baton Rouge, 2; Vacherie Fuel, Thibodaux, 3; Texas Pride Disposal, Roseberg, Texas, 4; Bite and Booze LLC, Baton Rouge, 5; Peachtree Tents & Events, Nashville, Tennesses, 6; STRAIT, Dallas, 7; Scheffy Construction LLC, Baton Rouge, 8; VGraham LLC, Baton Rouge, 9; Mimosa Handcrafted, Baton Rouge, 10; Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge LLC, Prairieville, 11; Scott + Cormia Architecture and Interiors, Orlando, Florida, 12; Gremillion Mechanical Inc., Sunshine, 12; Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC, Metairie, 14; Horizon Financial Group, Baton Rouge, 15; Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. dba Radterra and Maritime Veterinary Imaging, Emyvale, Canada, 16; Legacy Title LLC, Baton Rouge, 17; Elite Fulfillment Solutions, Dallas, 18; IWD Agency, Baton Rouge, 19; Netchex, Covington, 20.

Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC, Port Vincent, 21; Global Data Vault, Dallas, 22; Automatic Access Gates LLC, Baton Rouge, 23; USA Technologies Inc., Malvern, Pennsylvania, 24; General Informatics, Baton Rouge, 25; Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal, Prairieville, 26; APC Construction LLC, Harvey, 27; CEG Assessments, St. Francisville, 28; Future Genius Solutions LLC dba ThreeSixtyEight, Baton Rouge, 29; Gatorworks, Baton Rouge, 30; Marucci Sports, Baton Rouge, 31; Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Baton Rouge, 32; J.P. Oil Co., Lafayette, 33; Philip Adra CFP CPA CLU CLTC, Peachtree Corner, Georgia, 34; Geocent LLC, Metairie, 35; Investar Bank, Baton Rouge, 36; Losey Insurance and Financial Services, Baton Rouge, 37; Pod Pack International LLC, Baton Rouge, 38; Fieldwood Energy LLC, Houston, 39; Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips, French Settlement, 40.

Facilities Maintenance Management, Baton Rouge, 41; The Anderson Group Real Estate Services, Nashville, Tennessee, 42; Anytime Flooring LLC, Baton Rouge, 43; Red Six Media, Baton Rouge, 44; SEJ Services LLC, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, 45; Pearl Events Austin, Austin, Texas, 46; Sigma Engineers and Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, 47; BlinkJar Media, Baton Rouge, 48; University Veterinary Hospital, Shreveport; 49; Mela and Roam, Houston, 50; Boyd Commercial LLC, Houston, 51; Distinctive Art Source, Manassas, Virginia, 52; Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Baton Rouge, 53; SRI Telecom, Baton Rouge, 54; Excelerant, Lafayette, 55; Petroleum Service Corp., Baton Rouge, 56; New Orleans Roast, Covington, 57; B&G Food Enterprises LLC, Morgan City, 58; Window World of Baton Rouge, 59; Smith+Baker Landscapes, Baton Rouge, 60.

Arkel Constructors LLC, Baton Rouge, 61; Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions, Baton Rouge, 62; Danos, Gray, 63; Williamson Fontenot Campbell & Whittington LLC, Baton Rouge, 64; Immense Networks, Baton Rouge, 65; Asakura Robinson Co., Houston, 66; Reputation Capital Media Services, Baton Rouge, 67; Cane River Pecan Co., New Iberia, 68; Argent Financial Group Inc., Ruston, 69; Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, Baton Rouge, 70; MasteryPrep dba Ring Publications, Baton Rouge, 71; Gulfgate Construction LLC, Lafayette, 72; Hickory Small Animal Hospital, Ponchatoula, 73; Daigrepont & Brian APAC, Baton Rouge, 74; Frantz-Gibson Painting Co., Baton Rouge, 75; Sigma Marble and Granite Inc., Dallas, 76; SITECH Louisiana LLC, Baton Rouge, 77; RHH Architects APAC, Baton Rouge, 78; LaBorde Therapy Center LLC, lafayette, 79; B&H Distributors Inc., Baton Rouge, 80.

Core Health Networks, Baton Rouge, 81; Red River Bank, Alexandria, 82; Ritter Maher Architects, Baton Rouge, 83; Keys Graphics, Baton Rouge, 84; Oasis Spaces LLC, Baton Rouge, 85; Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc., Gonzales, 86; Puryear IT, Baton Rouge, 87; Pontchartrain Partners LLC, New Orleans, 88; Yoglates II, Baton Rouge, 89; Provident Resources Group Inc., Baton Rouge, 90; Gauthier Amedee, Gonzales, 91; Western Institute for Biomedical Research, Salt Lake City, Utah, 92; Keely Thorne Events, Houston, 93; Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa, Baton Rouge, 94; Joubert Law Firm APLC, Baton Rouge, 95; ITinspired, Baton Rouge, 96; Fe-Luxe LLC dba Kismet Cosmetics, Covington, 97; The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe, Metairie, 98; Zehnder Communications Inc., New Orleans, 99; and Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC, Houston, 100.

The 10 highest-revenue Roaring 10 list by rank are Raising Cane’s Chicken Finger, Baton Rouge; Lipsey's LLC, Baton Rouge; ISC Constructors LLC, Baton Rouge; Christus St. Michael Health System, Texarkana, Texas; Petroleum Service Corp. Baton Rouge; Danos, Gray; B&G Food Enterprises LLC, Morgan City; Provident Resources Group Inc., Baton Rouge; USA Technologies Inc., Malvern, Texas; and J.P. Oil Co., Lafayette.