Local tech companies are looking for software engineers, implementation, sales and other positions at the Technology Recruitment Virtual Job Fair March 30.
The event will be 9 a.m.-noon. Participating employers include CGI, Global Data Systems, L3 Harris, Perficient, SchoolMint, Stuller and Techneaux Technology Services.
Positions available include software engineers, java developers, project engineer, business analysts, service desk technician, sales consultant, technical service engineer, implementation specialist, digital designer, full stack developer, network and systems admins, SCADA architect, industrial engineer and more.
Applicants should set up a Brazen profile and visit lafayette.org/jobfair for more.
The event is hosted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Opportunity Machine with supporting sponsorship from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.