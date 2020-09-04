Commercial additions/alterations
OTHER: 106 Haricot Road, Lafayette; William Timothy Shannon, owner; description, Acadiana Kote LLC; Austen Daniel, applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.
Commercial demolitions
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1101 S. College Road, Lafayette; Fair Oaks Plaza, owner and applicant; Bulliard Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $6,000.
New houses
209 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.
205 Belle Maison Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $261,000.
400 Constitution Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $324,000.
302 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $315,000.
405 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
407 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
207 Monterey Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.