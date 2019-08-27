At the Broussard Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy called out the federal government bureaucracy as an unchecked "fourth branch of government" while also highlighting what he considered the major accomplishments of the past two-and-a-half years.
While Kennedy addressed a number of issues ranging from immigration to judge appointments to Republicans' chances in the 2020 election, he spent much of his time railing against the bureaucracy in Washington and praising the current state of the national economy.
"We've worked very hard every day to deregulate the economy. We have to have certain rules and regulations. I'm not one of these people who believe government shouldn't exist. You have to have reasonable regulations," Kennedy said. "But when we went to Washington two years ago, there were 85,000 pages of rules and regulations... We spend $1.8 trillion a year complying with those rules and regulations.
Kennedy said the fact that "unelected bureaucrats" craft their own rules and regulations and are unaccountable to the American people makes them have power "once enjoyed by kings and queens" and that bureaucracy is a "great rogue beast.
Kennedy added that if you "look past the personalities and the politics" that the economy has been booming, unemployment is down and GDP growth has returned to its pre-Great Recession averages. However, he did say that while he thinks President Trump has done a good job, Kennedy said he did wish the president would tweet less often.
Other accomplishments Kennedy listed were the opening of the ANWR Refuge in Alaska to oil drilling, the more than 150 judges appointed to the federal bench and the fight against the Islamic State.
Kennedy also spent some time on political opponents such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.
However, when it came to the topic of taxes and Medicaid, much of his barbs were sent toward Gov. John Bel Edwards and his handling of Medicaid expansion in Louisiana and the budget. Kennedy repeatedly said that in Baton Rouge and Washington, politicians have a problem of "thinking they can tax and spend their way to prosperity."
"Our budget is $34 billion and about $13 or $14 billion of that is Medicaid. That expansion takes away money from Nicholls and UL and LSU and roads and kids," Kennedy said. "My criticism of the Department of Health and Hospitals and the government in Baton Rouge is that they don't seem to care about controlling the spending. In 2004, the state's budget $19 billion. Today, it's $34 billion. "
He also added that while he hopes Republicans win back the House and keep the Senate and White House in 2020, he also hopes that the political divide gets better after the elections.