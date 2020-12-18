Last year’s rice harvest was bad enough. So when farmer Beth James with Prairie Ronde Rice saw Hurricane Laura bearing down on southwest Louisiana and her St. Landry Parish farm with acres still needing to be cut, she was worried.
But then something happened.
Other farmers from nearby showed up with their combines and got to work. They cut as quick as they could. And they cut until 2:30 p.m. that day the first rain arrived. Of the 200 acres that were left, 170 got cut.
That made for a nice ending to a productive rice harvest in 2020.
“It made me cry,” said James, who sells her rice straight to market and to upscale restaurants in New Orleans and Texas. “That’s what I love about south Louisiana – the people and the farmers. They show up when things get tough. They always do, and you don’t have to ask for anything. It’s remarkable.”
This year’s harvest was a better one for farmers in southwest Louisiana, home to more than half of the total acres of rice farms. In a year that began with 15% increase in acres planted compared to last year, the early season weather made for almost ideal conditions for growing and might have resulted in a record yield had it not been for August hurricanes.
At the halfway point of the harvest officials with LSU AgCenter estimated the crop averaged 44.5 barrels per acre, just behind the record year of 2016 of 45 barrels an acre. That’s well above last year’s 39 barrels an acre last year when heavy rains and an early hurricane made for one of the lowest yields in years.
This year’s yield was buoyed by ideal weather during the early planting season, said Dustin Harrell, rice specialist with LSU AgCenter. Nearly 75% of the ride in the region was planted during the first two weeks of March, and warmer-than-normal temperatures helped move things along.
Two cold fronts in April along with an isolated hail storm on May 26 slowed down that fast start, he said.
“The conditions were perfect for germination and early season growth and development,” Harrell said. “Strands were excellent, and the rice grew quickly.”
At James’ farm, the harvest resulted in about 50 barrels per acre, she said, up from the 30 barrels an acre last year. At Patrick Schultz’s farm north of Crowley, the rain held up and allowed his first crop to net about 45 barrels per acre, he said.
It was probably one of the better ones he’s had.
“The weather for good for us,” Schultz said. “Good pollination, I guess. The spring was kind of cold, but the rain held off in June and July. We got rain at the right time.”
Another boost came from mostly farmers in northeast Louisiana who nearly doubled their acres of furrow irrigated rice, also known as row rice. The method, which was virtually nonexistent five years ago, calls for small channels being dug between rows of rice to carry water to crop instead of farmers using flood irrigation system, according to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.
In Morehouse Parish, famers increased their rice acreage from 34,000 to over 50,000, making it the fourth-largest rice-producing parish in the state.
The yield there was decent, said Morehouse Parish farmer Damian Bollich, but would have been better if the area had not been hit by hurricanes. Laura, Delta and Beta brought rain and win that created enough havoc to keep from having a good year.
Farmers there were still fighting crop lodging and wet grounds prior to Delta, which added more grain shattering, lodging and excessive rain. Every time a storm came through, Bollich said, more rice that was ready for harvest got blown down flat.
Statewide, the storms were responsible for over $50 million in losses to buildings, equipment and storages facilities since only a small portion of the crop was still in the field, Harrell said.
“We had an average year,” Bollich said. “It was looking good. Laura gave us a lot of wind, and we had seed on the ground. The next two, each one produced 9-15 inches of rain. Otherwise, we could have had a super crop.
“We have a lot of heavy clay ground up here. When it rains, it takes a whole lot longer to dry out and get out in the field. It’s not like that sandy stuff around Eunice and Crowley.”
Many farms were able to continue operations during the coronavirus shutdown with mills operating and demand from supermarkets rising. Some farms, which are operated by large families, benefited from school shutdowns to allow family members to work on the harvest, Harrell said.
At Prairie Ronde Rice, however, business slowed quickly early on when Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered restaurants to offer carryout only.
Since about 90% of its rice goes straight to restaurants, James switched gears a bit to offer more direct sales to customers. Ten times more than she had done in the past, she said.
“If you’re not nimble, you’re not going to make it,” she said. “You always have to think not what’s happening but what can you do to work around it. If you can be a little creative and a little nimble, you can make it. You may not have the year you had before, but you won’t starve.”