Abell Crozier Architects and Architects Southwest, two of Acadiana's leading architecture firms, announced Thursday they will be merging their companies to become one of the largest in the region, partners with the two firms said.

The move came following the announced retirement later this year of Wayne Domingue with Architects Southwest, who transitioned the firm to Greg Damico, the facilitator of the merger.

“We’ve been friendly competitors for years and it will be exciting to see what synergies this new creative team will generate," Damico said. "We envision an enhanced level of design, competency, and strength and look forward to being able to shape our local community and region.”

Abell Crozier Architects, founded in 2002, is known for planning and designing educational facilities, healthcare institutions and religious environments as well as a variety of industrial campuses. Some of its clients include the State of Louisiana, Lafayette City/Parish government, the University of Louisiana and Lafayette Parish School System.

Architects Southwest was founded in 1981 by Steven Oubre who retired in 2016 and left them first to Domingue. The firm is nationally recognized for its work using "Smart Growth approaches," particularly involving traditional neighborhood developments including River Ranch and Sugarmill Pond, as well as a number of other urban and commercial projects across the South. Some of its clients include UL Lafayette, Southwest Louisiana Community College, Acadiana Center for the Arts.

“The resources and knowledge base that ACSW will bring to the Acadiana region and to clients will provide for improved quality of design and will lead to more outstanding work from the combined efforts of the two firms,” Domingue said.

Chad Abell, Eric Crozier and Damico will be the principal architects at the newly merged firm.