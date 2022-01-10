The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 35 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXV.
Participants represent a cross section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Maggi Bienvenu (Class XXXII) and Noah Brandon (Class XXXIV) will serve as co-chairs for the class.
Members of the 2022 class include:
- Rachel Adams, Acadiana Center for the Arts
- Jessica S. Allain, Jones Walker LLP
- Katherin Boudreaux, The Lafayette Council on Aging
- Brittany Bowie, Second Harvest Food Bank
- Jillian Bradley, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music
- Lisa Broussard, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- Tessa Brown, CCI Piping Systems
- Keesha B. Buteau, Community Advocate
- Travis Champagne, Neighborly Home Lending
- Corey Chapman, Acadian Ambulance
- Pierre Coleman, 232-HELP/Louisiana 211
- Charli Derise Derouen, New Vision
- Wendy Dorfman, Community Advocate
- Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett, 15th Judicial District judge, Division B
- Levar Greenhouse, AT&T
- Jesse M. Guidry, Lafayette Travel
- Kevin Guillory, Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center
- Carlos Harvin, Lafayette Consolidated Government
- Sarah H. Lopez, Awardmaster
- Dalfred Jones, KLFY
- Earl J. LeBlanc, One Lemoine
- Bernadette Lee, Townsquare Media of Lafayette
- Corey McCoy, Kitchen On Klinton
- Rocky Menard, Altria, Air Force Reserve
- Elise Morrison, Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana
- John Nugent, Safehouse
- Stacey L. Perrodin, Gulf Coast Bank
- Leigh Ann Ripka, Rudick Construction Group
- Mechelle Roberthon, Home Bank
- Terrilyn Roberts, Woman’s Foundation
- Kelsey Sanders, Eat Fuel Fleurish meal prepping service
- Beau Saunier, MoveRx Physical Therapy
- Chasah West, One Acadiana
- Stephanie L. West, Wright, Moore, Dehart, Dupuis & Hutchinson, LLC
- Marquia Whitehead, Dr. Kia Consulting
Established in 1987, Leadership Lafayette prepares a diverse group of professionals for leadership in the community and lays the groundwork for a well-rounded understanding of the community, sparks community involvement and exposes participants to community leaders, new opportunities and leadership skills.
“As the Lafayette community continues to evolve, cultivating strong leadership is critical to its success,” LIA executive director Katrena King said. “This year participants will experience a curriculum that focuses on both strengths and vulnerabilities of the community. These shared experiences will empower individual participants with the knowledge they need to begin making change in the world around them.”
The 11-month program begins with a two-day retreat in February. Classes are an entire day once a month for discussion with community and business leaders, trips throughout the community, and engaging exercises pertinent to the program topics.