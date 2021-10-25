The Crust Pizza location planned for Lafayette will open at 4 p.m. Tuesday, restaurant officials announced.
The Houston-based restaurant will open in the 3,000-square-foot former Chopsticks Fresh Asian Cuisine at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 101. It specializes in Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with pastas, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts.
The company has nine locations in the Houston area and plans to open locations in Moss Bluff and Baton Rouge as part of an plan to open eight locations this year. It first opened in 2011 in The Woodlands, Texas.
Logan Broussard is the owner of the Lafayette location.
Chopsticks, which opened in 2018, closed last spring at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.