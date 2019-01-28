Bagwell Energy Services will spend $2.5 million expanding its Port of Delcambre fabrication center, a move that officials said will add 150 jobs to the site over the next five years as the company moves into the chemical and LNG sectors.
The firm is expanding into the chemical manufacturing and liquefied natural gas processing industries, adding new fabrication equipment, installing new bridge cranes and building a 15,000-square-foot addition to its center, as well as an addition to its painting and blasting facility, Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration said in a news release.
The project will retain 46 existing jobs and add 150 new jobs with an average annual salary of $74,000 a year, Edwards' office said.
Bagwell is located on the Iberia Parish side of the Twin Parish Port District of Iberia, which encompasses Iberia and Vermilion parishes. The company does piping and vessel fabrication and builds production equipment, among other things.
Louisiana Economic Development offered the firm a $250,000 incentive to offset infrastructure spending at the site, and the firm will also take advantage of the state's Quality Jobs program, which gives companies cash rebates for hiring.
Bagwell Energy Services, which has long served the oil and gas production industry, expanded in the mid-1990s as a Port of Delcambre tenant, supporting the offshore oil and gas business. The company sold off its assets 20 years ago to the Shaw Group, a Baton Rouge industrial and energy services giant founded and run by Jim Bernhard. Bagwell bought the Port of Delcambre facilities back from McDermott, the Shaw Group's successor, last year. It owns 28 acres in the port district and leases additional space for hydrostatic, blasting and painting operations.
Bagwell is now targeting the chemical industry and LNG projects in a "diversification strategy" as the state experiences a rush of industrial activity in those sectors driven in part by plentiful natural gas from Texas and northwest Louisiana.
"We are excited to be back at home in the Twin Parish Port," Roger Bagwell said. "With this area’s experienced energy-related workforce, our waterfront facility and the investment into technical equipment, we have the competitive edge to succeed. Through a diversified customer base and years of experience in this industry, we look forward to many years of growth in the Twin Parish Port.”