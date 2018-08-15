Economist Loren Scott will discuss the oil and gas market, as well as broader regional, state and national economic trends in a breakfast presentation at the DoubleTree Hilton hotel next month. The presentation will include Scott’s annual economic outlook for the state.
The Sept. 26 event is open to the public, with online registration available at www.oneacadiana.org/LorenScott. Individual tickets are $50 and tables for eight are $450. One Acadiana is sponsoring the event with Iberia Bank.
Scott is a former faculty member at Louisiana State University and retains the title of professor emeritus of economics, according to his online biography.
“Dr. Scott will share reasons for optimism in oil and gas, what the impact of the looming trade war could mean for the region, and how and when we can expect to see positive growth in Acadiana’s overall economy,” a One Acadiana news release states.