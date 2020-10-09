Entergy’s Louisiana utilities were prepared to mobilize a storm team of 10,000 employees and contractors, if needed, to respond to impacts from Hurricane Delta, the company said in an issued release.
Delta is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast sometime Friday, bringing storm surge, heavy rainfall and dangerous winds, all of which can potentially result in extended power outages, the company said. The companies will continue to monitor Delta and will adjust the size of the storm team based on the storm’s size, path and intensity.
Crews from Entergy New Orleans, LLC and Entergy Louisiana, LLC will be positioned out of harm’s way, but near the areas that could be most impacted. The company will also call upon Entergy workers in Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas and others, if needed.
Wind gusts, flooding and accessibility challenges could extend restoration times in some areas — that's what happened in Hurricane Laura in August — but crews will be prepared to safely restore service to customers as quickly as possible once conditions permit. While some work to restore power can be done on the ground, work in the air from bucket trucks cannot be performed in wind conditions of 30 mph or greater.
Customers can find preparation and safety tips on the Entergy Storm Center at entergystormcenter.com.
Crews will practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asked that customers do the same and stay away from work zones.
To report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.
More than 320 Lafayette Utilities System linemen and tree-trimming personnel from Florida, Kentucky, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and the Carolinas were poised Friday in a mutual aid effort to restore power in Lafayette after Hurricane Delta. Damage was expected to be extensive.
An LUS spokesman said damage assessment will begin after winds drop down to 39 mph. After assessment, repairs will start first at generating facilities and transmission lines, then to distribution substations, followed by main line repairs to critical need facilities such as hospitals, police and fire stations.
Restoration will continue to power poles and overhead transformers to restore services to the largest number of customers as soon as possible.
Customers experiencing a power outage should call 337-291-9200 or if you see a down power line or having water issues, call 337-291-5700.
SLEMCO, which supplies power to Acadia, Avoyelles, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, closed its customer lobby at noon Friday to focused all attention on preparation for restoring power.
Some 270 power line workers were on-site and more were staged just outside the storm’s path, waiting to move in to SLEMCO’s service area as soon as winds die down. Workers came from Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Indiana and Alabama. Together with SLEMCO employees, they will restore power and repair what is expected to be major damage from Hurricane Delta.
In an issued statement, SLEMCO said customers should be prepared to go without power for “an extended period of time.” Outages can be reported by calling 1-888-275-3626. Customers can also login to their SmartHub accounts to report an outage.
All downed power lines should be reported to SLEMCO and considered energized and extremely dangerous.
SLEMCO customers can follow updates on the company’s website and Facebook page.