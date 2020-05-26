Courthouses in the 15th Judicial District reopened last week following the COVID-19 shutdown, but many matters were conducted by video during the shutdown.

Marilyn Castle, chief judge of the 15th Judicial District Court covering Lafayette, Acadia, and Vermilion Parishes, spoke with Jan Swift on Discover Lafayette to discuss how the operations of the courthouse have been impacted due to the pandemic shutdown.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Castle, who was chief judge in 2005 after hurricanes Katrina and Rita, said the pandemic has altered operations in the courthouse in ways no one has experienced and involved an unparalleled crisis management.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber took swift steps to close off the jail facility from outside traffic and new arrestees are put under a 14-day quarantine. No inmates have left the facility to appear in court, and the number of visitors going into the jail has been extremely limited.

Most appearances by prisoners have been conducted by video conference, although under Lousiana law some appearances, such as sentencing, must be conducted in person. Glass partitions separate the prisoners from visitors, and all visitors have their temperature checked before entering. Prisoners are separated in smaller numbers into pods to cut down exposure from the greater population.

All hearings were conducted by video, except for emergency hearings involving juvenile matters or for people seeking protective orders, Castle said.