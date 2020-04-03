Veronica Alexander is the owner of Veronica's Cafe, 302 Hector Connoly Road, in Carencro. Like other small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, she closed her restaurant March 23.
I grew up in Breaux Bridge in our neighborhood surrounded by my dad’s family (my grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins), a family of landowners and farmers. They all did their part in growing and raising everything we ate, including cattle, hogs, chickens, grains, fresh vegetables, fruits, fresh eggs, etc. My family consisted of my dad, mom and 10 children. Everyone had to do their part with household chores and farm chores. I would run over to my grandma's house — we called her Mom Dell — to watch her cook and bake. She, along with my dad and mom, taught me how to cook and bake. I am a hands-on learner. I would help chop vegetables, help stir her pots, stirring the roux (my favorite thing — it smelled so good) and pretty much anything involved in the kitchen. I was a fast learner, and I enjoyed it.
Mom Dell always cooked large pots of beans, stews, gumbo, soups, etc., that would stretch and feed a large family, but most importantly, it was cooked with lots of love. Chicken stew or (chicken fricassee) was one of the first dishes I cooked by myself; by then I was about 12. Everyone enjoyed it. The empty plates made me smile, especially by my dad (he was a tough critic). He said, "you stay and work here in the kitchen" (when they were giving out the chores). And by routinely cooking and learning and perfecting dishes, I became a great cook. When I got married, I didn’t tell my husband that I knew how to cook, but when he found out six months later and tasted this awesome pot of chicken stew, he said, ”Who cooked this?” I said, “I did." His response was, “Wow, you’re beautiful and you can cook, too? Boy, did I get a bonus with you.”
Sunday barbecue is a big deal at the cafe and a big deal in the community. It entails a lot of prepping, lots of baking (desserts included) and using all the barbecue pits in the smokehouse in back of the cafe to cook up the hundreds of chickens, pork steaks, ribs and sausages. I bake from scratch, homemade cornbread (cornbread dressing is a big deal here, customers will say, “Tastes just like my mom's or grandma's cooking” and “I don’t usually eat cornbread dressing, but I eat only yours.” Our day starts at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to have enough time to have everything ready for 10 a.m. open time. The calls will start about 7 a.m. to place their orders, and drive-thru and walk-up lines will line up about 9:30 a.m. We have our police-assigned detail work on Sundays to help control the flow and lines; the flow only stops when we run out of food.
We are a small, local family-owned business: my husband, myself and three of our four children run the cafe day to day, Sunday through Friday. We will have been open 10 years on April 19, and by God’s grace, favor and mercy, we have become a very successful staple in our community, thanks to the support and patronage of our customers alike.
When the governor ordered all restaurants to remain open for take-out or drive-thru only, after the number of COVID-19 cases was steadily increasing in our state, and after careful consideration for the safety of our customers (that includes a large amount of elderly patrons) and our family, even though we had a steady stream of loyal customers supporting us each day, we thought it was best to temporarily close until this pandemic slows down or levels off and is safe to return to normal.
There isn’t anything we can do for lost revenue because we are temporarily closed (no food going out, no revenue coming in). We just have to rely on our faith and pray and wait for federal and state stimulus assistance that will be made available to small businesses.
To get back going to where we were before the pandemic hit, we will need the support of our family, our community of customers who have stood by us these past 10 years, along with help from our local, state and federal authorities. And with everyone's help, we will get through this together and once again offer delicious home-cooked meals with lots of love.