Red Robin Gourmet Hamburgers: The Lafayette location closed early in the pandemic, but company officials indicated it as a temporary. But the building’s exterior signage had already been removed when the announcement was made. The company closed 35 locations in April, and recently Bloomberg reported many of its locations have received default notices from its landlords or are in negotiations.
Hardee’s in Carencro: Hardee’s is a fading brand, and the location just off the I-49 exit in Carencro was the last one in Acadiana and one of a handful in Louisiana when it closed in September. The closure got significant reader interest, presumably more for its visibility than its menu.
Don’s Seafood downtown: The iconic restaurant downtown (with its signs outside of downtown directing you to find it) dates back to 1934 but closed at the start of the pandemic and never reopened. One employee posted to social media that the staff got their final paychecks and would not return to work.
Reggie’s Soul Food: It was shortly into the new year when Reggie Batiste vacated the space in the bottom of one of the Uptown Lofts buildings on the edge of downtown. Batiste made the move to focus more on his catering gigs. The Brown Skillet will move into that space next year.
Dat Dog: The former CEO of this New Orleans-based hot dog chain was bullish about retaining a presence at the eastern edge of downtown when the building went on the market for $2.15 million. Signs on the doors indicated it would only close temporarily when restaurants were ordered to prohibited from offering dine-in services at the start of the pandemic. The temporary closure quietly became permanent. The building remains for sale.
Blue Dog Café: This one came as a shock to many. The iconic eatery that was showcased the artwork of George Rodrigue closed its doors in July, citing the economic downturn from the pandemic for pushing it over the edge after struggling in recent years, including closing its sister restaurant in 2016 and filing for bankruptcy in 2018.
Moe’s Southwest Grill: The Lafayette location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway was one of several its parent company, Focus Brands, closed around the country this year. The website continues to indicate the closure is temporary, but others that have closed around the country have been described as permanent.
Checkers on Ambassador Caffery: The Savannah, Georgia-based franchisee closed that location and another in Opelousas but kept its three other locations open. The property was sold, and what was left of the restaurant was packed up and hauled away. The site remains undeveloped.
Pupuseria Usuluteca No. 2: This restaurant moved into the old Pho Tastic space in downtown just before the pandemic hit. It specialized in Salvadoran food and posted its menu – in English and in Spanish -- on the window. It closed once the pandemic hit and never reopened.
Casian: The restaurant was the idea of two children of Vietnamese immigrants and opened to a good bit of fanfare in 2019 in the River Marketplace shopping center. But it closed for unknown reasons early in 2020 before the pandemic, and the space remains empty.
Royal Panda: It’s not known when the restaurant located in front of the Walmart on Pinhook Road actually closed its doors when the owner retired, but it remains empty and is listed for sale. The building is no longer listed for sale.
Golden Corral: This one may reopen, but it’s been closed since the pandemic hit. COVID-19 was particularly hard on buffet-style restaurants, and the company’s largest franchisee ended up in bankruptcy. Other locations have been put up for sale, but the Lafayette location is not listed.
Dix’s Daiquiris: For those who were sad to see this go, the news of its new owner helped mitigate those feelings. It will house the return of Viva La Waffle, the former food truck concept of Pop’s Poboys owner Collin Comier.