The Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation has a new director and new board after holding its first meeting in six months earlier this week.
The group’s board members met Tuesday after hiring Johnathan Williams as its director. The organization, which dates back to at least 2008, will meet once a month with the hopes of boosting any area of Lafayette Parish “that’s not south” in a role similar to a chamber of commerce, board president Todd Citron said.
“The organization in the last year or two sort of had to redefine itself,” Citron said. “It’s always been what’s good for Lafayette in general but also with a focus on north Lafayette. I used to be on the chamber board, and I feel like Lafayette has lost that personal touch of a chamber. I feel like we can fill that void a little bit -- not that we can be a chamber.”
The board hired Williams, who has spent 15 years as a registered nurse in Acadiana and founded two companies. It’s a smooth transition for Williams, who along with his RN work has spent time working in the north Lafayette area, and he wants to lead the organization with a community development approach.
The agency can connect employers in the northern section of the parish with qualified candidates, he said. The board came up with a social media hashtag of #hireupperlafayette.
“I officially took over in May, and I brought to the board that with economic development, I believe a community development approach is the way to go,” Williams said. “We can go into all our underserved communities and provide job training skills and support services that people can access the job for the company that supports them. I think if more people were aware of the already existing opportunities out there, you can see people improve their lives.”
Citron also said the board will resume its efforts to create service roads along the interstate highways in the parish and duplicate the development at the Scott exit.
The board got connected with Williams through Citron’s mother, Marcelle, who Williams took care in the final years of her life before she died about 18 months ago. Williams credits a lot of his interests in community service to his parents, but he said it was Marcelle Citron who gave him a push to do more.
“That’s really when my service for the community took over me,” he said. “That’s what I’m all about – providing opportunities for others.”