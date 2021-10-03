American Heart Association honors Acadian
Seven of Acadian Ambulance’s service areas have received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experienced severe heart attacks during 2020.
Acadian’s Houston service area received the Silver Plus recognition.
Acadian’s Capital (covering East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston and Ascension parishes); Northeast Louisiana (covering Ouachita Parish); Southwest Louisiana (covering Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Acadia parishes); Jackson County, Mississippi; Southeast Texas and Central Texas service areas each achieved the Bronze Plus recognition.
“Acadian Ambulance is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients, a commitment that has not wavered even throughout a year with a pandemic and multiple hurricanes,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Burnell. “It is an honor to continue to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care efforts through the Mission: Lifeline program.”
CVS Health to invest in housing in Opelousas
CVS Health will invest $25 million in affordable housing, including a 32-unit development planned for Opelousas.
The pharmacy company will build 224 affordable units in Louisiana for families and seniors as part of its commitment to addressing racial equity and underserved communities.
According to a recent report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition in July, rent is out of reach for most low-wage workers in every state. In Louisiana, data compiled from the Louisiana Housing Corporation showed that 45% of renters devote more than 35% of their household income to rent, the fifth-highest in the country.
It will work with Gulf Coast Housing Partnership to build the Country Ridge Estates, which will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at a reduced rate, company officials said. Over 30% of the units will be set aside for single-parent families and those experiencing homelessness.
“Our investment in the Louisiana community will provide safe housing with direct access to care — a commitment that that will have a direct impact on the Louisiana Medicaid community for years to come,” said Richard Born, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Louisiana.
The company will also partner with GCHP and a partner to build a 192-unit development in New Orleans on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.
Registration open for Leadership Lafayette class
Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Leadership Lafayette Class XXXV.
The program, which began in 1987, has helped participants learn about the history, critical challenges and current assets of Lafayette Parish and consider the implications for the future while building relationships with cross-generational leaders and peers. Topics include education, city and state government, economic development, arts and culture, health and wellness, and social services.
It is open to leaders within the community who seek to expand and further develop their leadership skills, explore different experiences and points of view, and build relationships with others equally committed to their community. Applicants must be willing and able to commit to the mandatory retreat and the time necessary to complete the program throughout 2022.
Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 19. To register, visit bit.ly/leadershiplafayette.
3 sites in Broussard gain certification
Three sites in Broussard have been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program.
The sites, each more than 30 acres, will put the total amount to 21 certified sites in Acadiana, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
The sites are:
- Girouard site, at U.S. 90 and North Girouard Road, 31.42 acres
- Martial Farms, along La. 182 just east of the U.S. 90 interchange, 32.55 acres
- AC commercial site, on Ambassador Caffery Parkway just west of U.S. 90, 44.94 acres.
“Having development-ready sites is key to business attraction and expansion efforts in Lafayette Parish,” said Greg Gothreaux, Lafayette Economic Development Authority president and CEO. “The certification of these sites places the city of Broussard in a position to be considered for a wider range of projects.”
The Broussard Economic Development Corp., SLEMCO and One Acadiana worked to secure the certification of the Girouard and AC commercial sites, while Entergy worked with the BEDA and One Acadiana on the Martial Farms site.
One Acadiana's Site Development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within the nine-parish region.
LTA bus service starts for Amazon workers
Public bus service in Lafayette is available for employees to reach the Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro.
The Lafayette Transit Service began offering the service Monday, extending its existing route that stopped in front of the Lowe’s store on Gloria Switch Road to transport employees to and from the facility.
The route extension is made possible through coordination and cooperation between LTS, Carencro and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Amazon’s facility will have workers working day shifts from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and night shifts from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
City officials in Carencro have been in negotiations with LTS to fund a route through the city and could have one in place by December, Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said. A route presented to city officials during a meeting earlier this year could run to Amazon and eventually to Hector Connoly Road and then west into the city.
Amazon is expected to employ 500 at the 1 million-square-foot facility, which is expected to be open by the end of the year.
The facility, the first of its kind in Louisiana, will be used to pick, pack and ship bulky items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs. It will cover at least 100 acres just north of Guidry Road.
Five businesses in downtown Opelousas get grants
Five businesses in downtown Opelousas will be awarded a total of $10,000 in grant money for work related to building improvements.
The city, along with the Opelousas Downtown Development District and Opelousas Main Street, announced the recipients as part of the BIG program, which is funded through the district. The grant provides matching fund through reimbursement.
Recipients include:
- Sebastien-Dupre Fine Jewelry, 822 S. Main St.
- Wild Child Boutique, 123 W. Landry St.
- Frank’s Po’boys, 603 E. Landry St.
- Former Temple Emanuel Synagogue, 728 S. Main St.
- La’Bellevue Petite Chateau, 122 E., Bellevue St.
Some of the work for this year’s project include facade maintenance and repair such as installing gutters, fixing porches, painting, transferring historic roof tiles and the installing of a patio canopy.
“We are really excited about this program and how it will provide some relief to local businesses and property owners,” said Melanie LeBouef, Opelousas Main Street director. “It’s also a win for our city as the total amount of investments for all of the grant projects is just over $100,000.”