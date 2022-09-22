Downtown Lafayette’s development won’t blossom in a single, fell swoop but in small pieces, real estate investors and enthusiasts said at Downtown Lafayette Lunch & Learn on Wednesday.
But downtown enthusiasts ought to be energized by the presence of four key traits that Lafayette possesses and what might feed the dreams of a still more vibrant downtown.
Steven Hebert of the Billeaud Group said that small towns that perform well economically embrace tourism, have a four-year college, can point to cultural strengths and tout the presence of entrepreneurship. Lafayette holds a strong hand in those indicators of success.
Hebert said he’s enthusiastic about the push to place the next generation of a cultural arts center to replace the Heymann Center downtown, where it will draw restaurant and bar business for young people who frequent — and perhaps will live — in a vibrant downtown area. He said the population of downtown is more than 600 with 70 more units under consideration.
A study from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority indicated a performing arts center would be most effective on property near Cajun Field. Downtown officials, however, want the building at a site next to the First Horizon Bank tower.
“We’re doing a good job of entertainment downtown,” he said, citing downtown public concerts and events happening along Jefferson Street. “We need more there. We need to put the performing arts downtown.”
“In our workforce, young, smart, talented people can work and live anywhere. We compete for young talent. Our core and downtown must be vibrant enough to attract young talent. That’s the why (of further energizing downtown)."
David Gleason of The Gleason Group, a real estate and development company, said his daughter is among the young people who have cast their lot with Lafayette.
“There were opportunities elsewhere,” he said. “That’s why it is important to have a vibrant downtown.”
He said he’s excited about people trying to find spaces to work and live downtown. He said jobs in technology or in entrepreneurship help downtown to become exciting and lure young people to them.
Tech companies, he said, are looking to expand downtown and need space. Right now, Gleason said, downtown is short on inventory of spaces.
Everything planners and developers were projecting for downtown is starting to happen, he said. One Acadiana recently purchased the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street and will move there.
“It takes time. Older buildings are gutted. Someone needs them, but it takes building them out so they can be used,” he said. “We have a big challenge but we have solid prospects. There is a lot of movement downtown.”
Mary Sliman, director of community development and planning for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said the Guillory administration has poured money into developing and bolstering downtown, particularly in drainage and other infrastructure.
“We have a vibrant downtown, but it can always be better,” she said.
She said downtown enthusiasts must be “intentional” with what land is available downtown. That means developing residential or mixed-use projects.
Gleason suggested a top-notch hotel with meeting space would provide a big boost to downtown. He said there’s been some discussion but not deals. Hebert, too, relished the idea of developing a downtown hotel with a convention center.
Sliman said the city is trying to be welcoming to investors — development friendly.
“Before we say no (to developers),” she said, “we have to ask if we have exhausted all remedies” to development project challenges. She said the city wants to say yes to downtown development in “a legal, ethical manner.”
Hebert said he is optimistic.
“Five or six years ago, since One Acadiana participation, so much has happened,” he said. “That encourages me.”
Sliman said developers must look behind the edges of what is considered downtown — from Congress Street to Johnston Street — and look at development in nearby Freetown and along Congress, which still has some green space. She said that development ought to be considered on Johnston Street all the way to Moncus Park, citing what she calls “connectivity” along the road from downtown to the park.
She said there’s more on the horizon. In areas like the Oil Center, developed in the 1950s, there is some exodus as the energy business remains in the doldrums. But that leaves opportunities for Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center to expand in the Oil Center.