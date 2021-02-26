Public input regarding a master plan for the downtown area of the city of Opelousas is scheduled for Saturday.
The meeting, sponsored by the city’s Downtown Development District in partnership with the city of Opelousas, will be on the courthouse square from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s the third meeting from city officials who have sought public input on how to revitalize the city’s historic core.
“We need your ideas for the future of the downtown to ensure that the plan reflects community wishes and preferences,” DDD board chair Lena Charles said. “We want to hear the specific improvements you want to see, but also your ideas about the general principles that should guide us as we develop a strategy for the downtown.”
Guided by the Baton Rouge-based Center for Planning Excellence, the event will feature maps and displays of focused downtown areas. Residents can identify where they would like to see improvements while also giving comments on the specific types of improvements they hope for.
“I am pleased and optimistic over the potential for growth and development that can be realized through the partnership of the city and the development authority,” Mayor Jules Alsandor said. “The strength of that partnership will come from support and participation from the whole community. It is your community, and your ideas are important.”