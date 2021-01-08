Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish dipped in November from the previous month for the second straight time but was still the highest total on record for the month.
The parish recorded $551.4 million in total sales for the month, down from the $568.7 million in October and the $602 million in September, according to data released by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. It was the most recorded for November, topping the $502 million in 2014 when the parish posted a record $6.4 billion in sales.
With yearly total at $5.76 billion, sales could top last year's $6.34 billion and move toward the record of $6.4 billion in 2014 if sales end up topping $583 million in December.
“Estimated sales are the highest on record for the month of November and we are on track to end the year with sales topping $6 billion,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “As we enter a new year, it’s important to continue the shop local mindset to support our neighbors, friends and family as the pandemic and energy downturn continue.”
Total sales also dipped in the city of Lafayette from the previous month, $379.5 million in November after $392 million in October and $420 million in October, while the November was also the highest on record for that month.
Only Carencro reported an increase in total sales from the previous month, rising to just under $28 million in November after recording $28.5 million in October. The total was also the highest recorded on record for the north Lafayette city, the third straight month of setting a monthly record and fourth time to do it this year.
Every other municipality in the parish reported a dip in total retail sales from the previous two months, albeit slightly. Broussard dropped by over $3 million since September, the largest drop among the six municipalities.
Other data points in the city of Lafayette include:
- The $24.8 million in sales at grocery stores pushed the yearly total to $275.3 million, the highest on record with a month remaining. Grocery stores continue to be a big winner during the pandemic with sales that have not dipped below $23 million since it began after topping that mark only seven months in the previous two years.
- Restaurant sales dipped to $29.8 million and remain 10.5% behind last year’s total as owners face limited seating capacities due to the pandemic.
- Sales at bars and nightclubs improved to $2.4 million, but sales are 31% behind last year’s total due to the pandemic.
- Hardware sales were at $1.9 million, putting the city closer to setting a new record thanks to the pandemic keeping people at home. It pushed the yearly total to $26 million, 18% above 2019’s pace and just under $1 million behind the record $26.9 million from 2017.
- Diesel sales continue to plummet, with $25,321 in sales in November, the lowest month recorded since 2011. It put the yearly total at nearly half the previous year.
- Hotel/motel receipts dipped for $4.2 million after two months of over $7 million as hurricane Laura and Delta displaced Lake Charles-area residents.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.