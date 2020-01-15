Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish in November was the highest of any November on record and keeps the parish on pace to top last year’s totals.
November’s total finished at $520,264,494 and eclipsed the old mark set for the month by just over $2 million, according to data released Wednesday by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Data from December is not yet available.
Through November the parish stood at over $5.7 billion in retail sales, ahead of last year’s pace but not quite the pace of the 2014 and 2015 before the Acadiana economy went into a slump along with the oil and gas sector.
Sales could end up topping the $6 billion mark for a second straight year, which would be the first time that has happened since 2013-15. The all-time high of $6.4 billion, however, is likely out of reach.
“Not only does shopping in local stores keep sales tax revenue in our community to support schools, infrastructure and safety, it also strengthens pride in our community and our business base,” said Gregg Gothreaux, LEDA president and CEO. “LEDA’s forecasting model shows a strong end to the year with total taxable sales expected to reach $6.3 billion, which will put us at the second highest total on record.”
Totals were up 3.9% in the City of Lafayette and 14.4% in unincorporated areas of the parish. Sales were also up in neighboring municipalities—Carencro (13.5%), Youngsville (6.5%), Scott (2.3%) and Broussard (1.4%). Sales in Duson were down 12.1%.
Carencro’s year-to-date total is at $247 million, already breaking last year’s record with a month left in the year. Youngsville, which is at nearly $268.5 million in total sales, could top $300 million per year for the first time if December numbers are high.
Among items bought, furniture sales are up the most at 17.2% from one year ago and are just ahead of service sales, which is up almost 10%.
Year-to-date hotel/motel receipts are up 4.7% compared to 2018 numbers.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.