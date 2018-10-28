Urban League plans veterans business event
The Urban League of Louisiana is holding its annual Veterans Small Business Breakfast and Resources Summit from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at its offices, 4640 South Carrollton Ave., Suite 110, New Orleans.
The free veterans entrepreneurship event is part of National Veterans Small Business Week.
Veteran entrepreneurs will hear about resources available to them and their spouses to start or grow their businesses with opportunities for resources-sharing, storytelling and connections.
Keynote speaker is Dr. Carla Antoine, retired U.S. Navy hospital corpsman and CEO of Life Towne Center, an organization that provides services to veterans across the state for entrepreneurial development and transitioning from military to civilian life.
Seating is limited and registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-veterans-small-business-breakfast-and-resources-summit-tickets-50663716540.
Conference focuses on living longer in La.
The Environment and Health Council of Louisiana is hosting its annual conference with the theme “Living Longer (and Better) in Louisiana" from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will discuss advantages of retirement in Louisiana, tourist attractions and resources available to assist citizens. Department of Health Services Assistant Secretary Tara LeBlanc, with the Office of Adult and Aging Services, will discuss health advances for seniors and successes of her department in meeting the needs of Louisiana residents of all ages.
A panel of Pennington researchers will update participants on advances in the field of aging, caregiver maintenance and benefits of diet and exercise. Other panels will explore activities that promote longevity; financial planning for living longer and better; designing homes for affordable retirement living; livable communities; and updates on the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, Medicare and investing for retirement.
Pre-registration is at www.ehcla.org.
Grant to fund food safety training
The LSU AgCenter has received a grant of about $150,000 that will fund food safety training efforts.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the grant to AgCenter food safety specialist Achyut Adhikari.
The training program will focus on food safety risks associated with water from irrigation and other sources on farms. Adhikari is planning several workshops to teach produce growers about water rules in the Food Safety Modernization Act as well as methods to treat water. Dates will be announced later.
The workshops will feature information on treatments developed by the AgCenter and validated on farms, he said. The treatments include chlorine dioxide, ultraviolet light and zeolite filtration. The training events also will include hands-on activities with a mobile, small-scale water treatment system.
The Southern University Ag Center, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Produce Safety Alliance and several other organizations will be collaborators on the project, Adhikari said.
Project aimed at improving legal access
The Louisiana Bar Foundation has hired a licensed attorney and a legal innovation and technology consultant to improve accessibility, effectiveness and efficiency of legal services in Louisiana.
The foundation is spearheading an effort to adopt an integrated civil legal aid service delivery portal, using artificial intelligence and subject matter expert contributors. The project, which is derived from a Legal Service Corp. pilot program, aims to direct Louisiana's low-income and under-served communities to the most appropriate resources in the civil legal network.
The effort will be led by Amanda L. Brown, who spent one year in-residence at Microsoft headquarters where she was the inaugural Microsoft NextGen Fellow for the ABA Center for Innovation. She worked with the legal community and in-house technologists to support the design and develop the Legal Service Corp. Portal Project pilot, from which the Civil Legal Aid Navigator project is derived. Brown previously served as a Louisiana Bar Foundation flood recovery fellow with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. She is a 2016 graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
Researcher studying Formosan termite habits
Qian “Karen” Sun, urban entomologist with the LSU AgCenter, is studying the communication behaviors of Formosan subterranean termites with the long-term goals of understanding their social behavior and to control the pests.
Her research will focus on how termites use chemicals for social communication.
“We will be looking at the different ways that pheromones are used by the insects to find food and organize their social behavior,” Sun said. “Termites produce a number of chemicals they use to communicate with each other.”
There is the possibility that the work she is doing could result in a viable pesticide.
Trade Week event scheduled in BR
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and World Trade Center of New Orleans are partnering to bring several events to the Louisiana State Welcome Center, 900 N. Third St., in Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 8 as an extension of the second annual Louisiana International Trade Week and Jubilee being held in New Orleans.
The activities in Baton Rouge will include discussions and moderated panels on public-private partnerships, innovations in energy and chemicals, amplifying foreign direct investment and a roundtable discussion with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The weeklong event in New Orleans, during Nov. 5-9, is aimed at promoting international trade and economic development opportunities in Louisiana, and features keynote speakers, panel sessions, site tours, awards and a black-tie fundraising event. More information is at www.wtcno.org.