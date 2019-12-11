Acadia Parish-based Fruge Spirits, makers of rice vodka J.T. Meleck, has expanded its operations, including acquiring a still that has tripled its production capability.

The company has had a 40% sales increase, and co-owners Michael and Mark Frugé, owners of Frugé Aquafarms and Frugé Seafood, bought the still that allows for production of 150 gallons a day and converted an old tractor and airplane garage into a new distillery and barrel warehouse.

"Since last year, we've gone from a tiny facility and were testing the waters with test marketing to see if we had something sustainable," Michael Fruge said. "The whole company was an experiment. We hit our initial sales goals and we've continued to do that, so we made a significant investment to expand our production capabilities."

A new 8,000-square-feet barrel warehouse serves as a storage and a distillery while the previous 2,000-square-feet space is a packaging and bottling facility. The company has also hired an additional two full-time and three part-time employees.

The rice whiskey they barreled three years ago has been popular, Michael Fruge said. The company will eventually produce whiskey.

"We exceeded our expectations for the last Christmas season by 10-fold," he said. "We didn't expect those kind of sales. We're only selling in the state of Louisiana, and 80% of our sales are local here in Acadiana. When we made the commitment to this expansion, that took up most of my energy, so we've slowed expansion because I couldn't focus on selling and marketing and so our team couldn't be either."

The Frugé family has been farming rice in Acadia Parish since 1896, but making alcohol from rice is a new concept and fairly unique for vodka. Rice whiskey, however, has been tried by only a few Japanese companies since the 1980s accord to Whiskey Advocate.

Micheal Frugé said they hope to also build a visitors center on the 12 acres they are building the second barrel warehouse and start facilitating tours. The company is also planning for an eventual sales expansion into surrounding states.

"We want to keep growing, but we're trying not to grow too fast and be unable to handle the demand," he said. "It's a balancing act."