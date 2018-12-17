Walter Camos, a licensed professional counselor in Lafayette, was the second in a series of three psychologists and therapists to speak with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Camos discussed reunification/reconciliation therapy, which is focused on bringing a parent and child back together when the child has rejected a parent. In many cases, a child may not have connected with a distanced parent for months or years.
Families are referred for therapy during the course of family court involvement when a child refuses to interact with a distanced parent. In these families dealing with levels of conflict, the child may come to see the close/residential parent as all “good” and the distant parent as all “bad.”
Reunification therapy works with the entire family to help all understand that a child benefits from a relationship with both parents.
Studies affirm that children who are allowed to reject a parent suffer from long-term problems with guilt and depression. Experts in the field state that children who have developed loyalty conflicts because of parental acrimony “have a secret wish for someone to call their bluff” when they say they don’t want to see the distanced parent.
Better Options Initiative is a Lafayette non-profit organization which supports the work of Walter Camos’ therapy. It has invested funds to offer effective legal and mental health responses to cases of parental alienation, domestic violence and child abuse.