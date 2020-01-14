Sharane Adams Gott, longtime president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana, has retired.

Gott, who has spent 34 years with the BBB, served on several regional and international committees within the Council of Better Business Bureaus, which governs BBB offices in the United States, Mexico and Canada. She served on the Bueau Operations Committee and was a CBBB board member.

Gott guided the local agency during key leadership transitions that modernized the Better Business Bureau and established its continued relevance.

She established the BBB Institute for Education and Ethics to broaden public service and educational outreach through programs including In Pursuit of Ethics, Savvy Senior, Smart and Cyber Security Seminars.

"It has been my pleasure to serve the business and consumers in Acadiana for all these years," Gott said. "I am grateful to have been of service, and BBB will always be in my heart and soul."

The agency's board has a timeline to find her successor.

"Sharane has left behind big shoes to fill, and we will certainly miss her," board chairman Scott Lavergne said. "We wish her all the best as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement after her many years of service to our community."