More mortgaged homes in Louisiana were considered equity rich in the fourth quarter of 2021, but the state still lags behind most of the nation with a large percentage of homes classified as seriously underwater.
About 22% of mortgaged homes were classified as equity rich, meaning that the combined estimated amount of loan balances secured by those properties was no more than 50 percent of their estimated market values, according to the 2021 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report from ATTOM, a national land and property data organization.
The state’s rate rose from 19.8% in the third quarter and 17.1% in the fourth quarter 2020. Yet the increase has lagged behind other states as Louisiana was less than a percentage point ahead of Illinois, which had the lowest.
Idaho, with Boise being one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, has the highest with 66.7% of homes there classified as equity-rich after being at 42% a year ago. Nationwide, 48 states had equity-rich levels increase from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2021, while seriously underwater percentages decreased in 46 states.
The report shows Louisiana with 10% of homes listed as seriously underwater, the third-highest rate in the country and well above the national average was 3.1%. That rate is down from 10.7% in the previous quarter and 14.9% one year ago.
Mortgaged homes considered seriously underwater have a combined estimated balance of loans on the property of at least 25% more than its estimated market value.
Broken down by parish, Beauregard Parish had the lowest rate of equity-rich homes in the fourth quarter at 11.4%, followed by Vernon (13%), Bossier (14.4%), Caddo (14.8%) and Ascension (15.1%). Parishes with the highest rate of homes listed as seriously underwater were Lafourche (14.5%), East Baton Rouge (12.7%), West Baton Rouge (12.5%), Beauregard (12.4) and Calcasieu (12%).