Work has begun on the Madeline Cove project, the $14 million housing development on the north side of Lafayette, just ahead of a May 8 grand opening celebration.

Construction is nearing completion on the first house at the entrance of the development, which now features a brick sign and signage identifying names of the streets in the development that will include 30 affordable homes, 60 townhomes, a 50-unit senior complex and a retail building.

It’s the next step for Salt Capital Equity Group and managing partner Terrica Smith, the one-time homeless mother and former foster child whose story garnered attention around the world since first taking on the formerly abandoned project in an area of Lafayette that’s had little new home construction in recent years.

The street entering the development off Madeline Avenue is named for her son, Tyreek, who lived with her under an overpass on Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans.

“I get emotional every time I talk about it,” Smith said of her son, now 17. “When my son first saw the sign, he got emotional and cried. I cried. I’m still crying. All the streets back there have symbolic names to us. It’s not just a project where all of us make money. We put our legacy right there in the community to show how much we love this community.”

