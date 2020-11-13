Commercial alterations/repairs

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 3241 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, No. 100, Lafayette; Domino's #5263, owner; RPM Pizza, property owner; Mike Martin, applicant: Cloud CM LLC, contractor; $289,924.

WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 1200 Moss St., Lafayette; Roland Guidry, owner; description, reframing at roof shop; Rod Fuselier Inc., applicant and contractor; $5,000.

RESTAURANT: 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, C and D, Lafayette; Caffery Saloom Retail LLC, owner; description, The Cajun Table tenant expansion; Sean K. Suire, applicant; self, contractor; $1,000.

HOTEL/MOTEL: 1606 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Fairfield Inn, owner and applicant; Centimark Corp., contractor; $114,960.

New houses

232 Mitali Road, Lafayette; Phillip and Chelsea Lanclos; $252,000.

302 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.

304 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.

205 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

207 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.

209 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.

211 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.

213 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.

215 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.

212 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

423 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

421 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $211,500.

103 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $279,000.

105 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $184,500.

110 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.

103 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

105 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

112 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.

130 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.

132 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

300 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.

104 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $279,000.

113 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $220,500.

117 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $247,500.

216 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.

304 Opus One Drive, Broussard; McLain Homes; $609,916.

110 Dorian Drive, Lafayette; Frank's Construction Co. Inc.; $175,500.

1942 Mills St., Scott; Manuel Builders; $216,000.

314 Jones Road, Duson; Charles M. Hebert; $243,000.

206 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $292,500.

215 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $270,000.

304 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Mar-Key Builders LLC; $272,101.

106 Shadow Bend, Broussard; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $212,221.

108 Shadow Bend, Broussard; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $$213,458.

110 Shadow Bend, Broussard; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $208,674.

308 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $207,848.

304 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.

900 Deer Meadow Blvd, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $223,108.

105 Hewitt Way, Broussard; John Michael Jones; $447,536.

View comments