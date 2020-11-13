Commercial alterations/repairs
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 3241 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, No. 100, Lafayette; Domino's #5263, owner; RPM Pizza, property owner; Mike Martin, applicant: Cloud CM LLC, contractor; $289,924.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 1200 Moss St., Lafayette; Roland Guidry, owner; description, reframing at roof shop; Rod Fuselier Inc., applicant and contractor; $5,000.
RESTAURANT: 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, C and D, Lafayette; Caffery Saloom Retail LLC, owner; description, The Cajun Table tenant expansion; Sean K. Suire, applicant; self, contractor; $1,000.
HOTEL/MOTEL: 1606 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Fairfield Inn, owner and applicant; Centimark Corp., contractor; $114,960.
New houses
232 Mitali Road, Lafayette; Phillip and Chelsea Lanclos; $252,000.
302 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
304 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
205 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
207 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
209 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
211 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.
213 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
215 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
212 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
423 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
421 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $211,500.
103 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $279,000.
105 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $184,500.
110 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.
103 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
105 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
112 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
130 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
132 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
300 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
104 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $279,000.
113 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $220,500.
117 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $247,500.
216 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.
304 Opus One Drive, Broussard; McLain Homes; $609,916.
110 Dorian Drive, Lafayette; Frank's Construction Co. Inc.; $175,500.
1942 Mills St., Scott; Manuel Builders; $216,000.
314 Jones Road, Duson; Charles M. Hebert; $243,000.
206 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $292,500.
215 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $270,000.
304 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Mar-Key Builders LLC; $272,101.
106 Shadow Bend, Broussard; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $212,221.
108 Shadow Bend, Broussard; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $$213,458.
110 Shadow Bend, Broussard; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $208,674.
308 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $207,848.
304 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.
900 Deer Meadow Blvd, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $223,108.
105 Hewitt Way, Broussard; John Michael Jones; $447,536.