Remington College will move its Lafayette campus to a space in the Lafayette Plaza building, school officials announced.
The private nonprofit school will move to the building at 4021-A Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 100A when classes begin this spring. The school in recent months had sold its previous building at 303 Rue Louis XIV and an adjacent building that once housed its cosmetology school at 118 Rue Fontaine in recent months, land records show.
The new space will allow for in-person classes and hands-on labs while the campus still supports online learning and hybrid classes.
“We have had a longtime presence in Lafayette and are proud to have served many students here,” said JoAnn Boudreaux, director of campus administration. “We’re excited to move to our new location and continue best serving the needs of students pursuing a trade school education.”
Remington offers trade school diploma and degree programs in computer-aided design and drafting, facility maintenance, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; medical assisting; medical office administration; pharmacy technician; database management and administration; and restaurant, hospitality and retail management.
Remington’s Lafayette campus, a branch of its Dallas campus, dates back to 1940 as Spencer Business College, before Remington bought it in 1994, according to its website. It also has 12 campuses in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Ohio and Tennessee.