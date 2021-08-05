The Acadiana Veteran Alliance has named Millicent Nugent as its first executive director.
Nugent, previously the director of investor relations for One Acadiana, has spent 13 years working in government and economic development positions in Lafayette Parish. She will lead the AVA, which specializes in veteran-focused initiatives in economic development, work placement, and efficacy-based treatments for PTS (post-traumatic stress).
Nugent’s hiring comes as AVA has begun developing its strategic growth in grant programs, development and outreach in the veteran-owned business community and building on the successes of a groundbreaking first year with legislative advances for Louisiana veterans.
The organization has seen development in its “Work” program, centered around using the veteran and transitioning military base as an engine for economic development in both the region and state.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the potential with Millicent leading the charge,” said Andrew Ward, AVA Founder and board president. “Her exceptional track record in the community, her consistent goal for personal achievement and a results-driven environment, and her love for those that served our country proudly made this an easy decision. Our entire organization looks forward to working with Millicent and building on the momentum we’ve accumulated this first year.”
Nugent is also president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Young Alumni chapter, president of Kappa Delta sorority's alumnae board and a member of Junior League of Lafayette.