One Acadiana named Steven P. Hebert as its board chairman on Monday following the resignation of former chair Natalie Harder.
Hebert, president and CEO of the Billeaud Companies, will finish Harder's term after she left her post as chancellor of South Louisiana Community College to accept the position of Coker University in South Carolina.
Hebert, who was serving as chair-elect, will move into the position. He joined the board in 2018.
"I believed in One Acadiana from the start and every year its impact on the region has become stronger and stronger," Harder said. "One Acadiana is now a vital part of the economic development of the region, and the community will benefit greatly from its leadership through the current economic recovery cycle."
Hebert's experience with One Acadiana includes serving as co-chair of the Urban Revitalization Committee from 2016-2019, board secretary in 2019 and as co-chair of the organization's Leadership Exchange trip to Greenville, S.C. last year.
“The work of economic development is critical, and an organization like One Acadiana provides the creativity and resources to successfully lead the development and implementation of a powerful and inclusive strategic vision for the region,” Hebert said. “I am honored to be elected to lead the board and I look forward to more closely collaborating with my colleagues, 1A’s dedicated staff and our partners through the region to make a positive impact on Acadiana.”
Harder, who took on several workforce issues during her tenure at SLCC, will be missed, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said.
“I’m deeply grateful to Dr. Harder for her vision, dedication, and passion during her time with One Acadiana," he said. "She made a profound impact on our organization from our very inception and will be greatly missed.
“Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Steven’s leadership. He will be stepping into this role during a crucial time for our region. His leadership, foresight, and strong business acumen will be integral and invaluable as we work with regional partners to support and promote economic recovery and growth.”