The Acadiana area had a second straight record year in home sales in 2019 in terms of homes sold and total dollar volume thanks in part to a busy December.
In the nine-parish area, 5,591 homes were sold, a jump of over 6% from last year's total of 5,268, after 426 were sold in December, the highest amount for that month on record, according to real estate analyst Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. Dollar amount for the year was $1.083 billion after just topping the $1 billion mark last year for the first time.
Much of that activity came from outside Lafayette Parish than inside with 2,186 homes, 39% of homes sold. That percentage is up from 33.6% five years ago and is up from the 1,892 homes sold last year.
Dollar volume outside Lafayette Parish was also up: $315 million in 2019 after $250.8 last year and also up 23.9% from five years ago, Bacque noted.
"The decade ended with two back-to-back record years for both our regional and Lafayette Parish housing markets," Bacque wrote. "While one can always find some basis for negativity, when examining the fundamental numbers, it is hard to complain about the strength, resiliency and durability of our Acadiana residential marketplace. With a lot to be optimistic about looking forward in 2020, it seems like it will truly be another happy new year."
Home sales in Lafayette Parish still posted a record with 3,405 homes sold compared to the 3,376 sold in 2018. The previous mark of 3,311 came in 2015 before the oil and gas industry collapsed.
Dollar volume in Lafayette Parish finished at $768.7 million, up from the $754.5 million from a year ago.
Acadiana Business Today: Home sales in Acadiana in 2019 set another record; Sales outside Lafayette Parish make up nearly 40% of home sold; Lafayette City Council meets for first time in 23 years
Home sales in Acadiana in 2019 set another record; Sales outside Lafayette Parish make up nearly 40% of home sold
The Acadiana area had a second straight record year in home sales in 2019 in terms of homes sold and total dollar volume thanks in part to a b…
Tuesday marked a milestone for Lafayette. A City Council exclusively representing residents of the city of Lafayette met for the first time si…
A commercial investment affiliate of Atlanta-based SunTrust Bank has flipped the Chili’s restaurant at 3220 NE Evangeline Thruway for a 16% pr…
Lafayette real estate firms Van Eaton & Romero and Southern Lifestyle Realty have merged, both companies announced Wednesday.
The 2020 Economic Outlook Summit, hosted by The Acadiana Advocate, will be at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, and you ha…
Discover Lafayette podcast with Diocese of Lafayette communications director Blue Rolfes: Longtime KLFY anchor spent 38 years on air before retiring
Blue Rolfes, longtime anchor of KLFY who is now communications director for the Diocese of Lafayette, discussed her career as a journalist, ba…