The Lafayette metro area is forecasted to reach 207,900 jobs jobs by the end of 2023, up from 196,600 jobs this year as the region recovers from an economic downturn spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
By the end of the year, the Lafayette region is expected to recover 69% of the jobs lost during 2020, according to the Louisiana Economic Outlook.
The annual report is penned by long-time economist and LSU professor emeritus Loren Scott who presented the information at the Baton Rouge Business Report's Top 100 private companies event Tuesday. The report relies on state but also national data in combination with interviews of industry executives about future plans.
HOW MANY JOBS WERE LOST?
The Lafayette metro had lost 24,200 jobs by the end of April 2020, about one month after the March 2020 restrictions began.
Across Louisiana, there were 286,800 jobs lost since April 2020, sinking statewide employment to 1.73 million jobs.
HOW MANY JOBS MAY COME BACK?
In 2022, the metro area is expected to add another 9,200 jobs which is a growth rate of 4.7%.
Then in 2023, the region would add another 2,100 jobs or a growth rate of 1%.
Statewide, there would be 1.99 million jobs by the end of 2023.
WHICH INDUSTRIES SHOULD BE WATCHED?
The manufacturing sector is expected to grow particularly with the new Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro adding hundreds of jobs while Ochsner is partnering with SafeSource Direct to build personal protection equipment manufacturing facilities in Broussard that will employ 1,200 people.
There's the $70 million Delta Biofuels biomass plant planned near Jeanerette and construction is expected to start on a $5.1 million Westfield Hydraulics facility in Lafayette. Turner industries looks to hire 800 workers at its fabrication yard at the Port of Iberia by 2023.